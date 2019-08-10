Servicenow (NOW) Stake Maintained by Exchange Capital Management Inc; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Price Rose While Jackson Square Partners Has Decreased by $9.58 Million Its Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 106.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 6,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 399,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19.68 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476.40 million, down from 20.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 4.23 million shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,295 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $493.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc Com (NYSE:PAYC) by 58,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (NYSE:EQC).

More news for Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 127,145 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com has invested 0.54% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 14,004 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.05% or 477,779 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,074 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Security National Trust Co has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 200 shares. Whittier Trust Communication has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ameriprise holds 2.52M shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 48,661 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,086 shares. 545,642 were accumulated by Jericho Cap Asset Limited Partnership. Artisan Prns Partnership accumulated 53,686 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).