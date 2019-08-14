Servicenow (NOW) Stake Boosted by Archon Partners Llc; As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Share Value Declined, Ccm Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.64 Million

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 80.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 61,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 76,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 708,594 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $259.51. About 52,095 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 6,961 shares to 107,370 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 28,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.26% or 98,849 shares. Boston Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,950 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Liability stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trustco Natl Bank Corp N Y holds 0.36% or 7,341 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi reported 11.28 million shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 25,341 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 24,865 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 85,698 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bbva Compass Retail Bank has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 348,556 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Services Ma has 0.59% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 32.13M shares.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,490 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.