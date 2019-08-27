Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Old West Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Novagold Resources (NG) by $895,172

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11893.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $268.89. About 68,878 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 223,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 161,819 shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

More recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NOVAGOLD Reports Second Quarter Results: Donlin Gold Continues to Advance Key State Permits while NOVAGOLD Maintains an Excellent Financial Position – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares to 33,317 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 665 shares. Profund Ltd Liability stated it has 1,729 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Marshall Wace Llp has 2,938 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arcadia Inv Mi invested in 0.06% or 845 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 311,692 shares. Barometer Capital Management accumulated 0.53% or 18,725 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,350 shares to 10 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 997 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

