Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Has Boosted Holding; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Boosted Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding by $5.11 Million

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 5220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $296.56. About 861,159 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 704.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 154,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 348,488 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,223 shares to 55,546 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Schneider David. Shares for $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. On Tuesday, February 12 Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,031 shares. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63 million on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,226 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0.04% or 529 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Management Limited Com has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hanseatic Serv holds 1.95% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,593 shares. Fil Limited holds 884,670 shares. Advisory Research owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,838 shares. Melvin Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.45 million shares or 4.19% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 23,665 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 594,415 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate Ltd Partnership accumulated 183,900 shares. Gam Ag reported 23,228 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 3,162 shares to 305,036 shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,463 shares, and cut its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (NYSE:CSV).

