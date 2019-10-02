Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Tcw Group Has Cut Its Stake by $27.16 Million; Point72 Asset Management LP Increased Its China Pete & Chem (SNP) Stake by $2.60 Million; Stock Declined

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 99,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 993,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.82M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $247.16. About 1.56M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 121.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 38,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The hedge fund held 69,775 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 31,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 163,401 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 24/04/2018 – Strong LNG demand, led by Asia, may be able to absorb new supply – executives; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Sinopec Guangzhou refinery processing new grades from Norway, U.S; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products; 07/03/2018 – China’s two big oil majors urge tax breaks for building gas storage and imports; 06/03/2018 Sinopec starts operation of refined oil pipeline in east Zhejiang; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Two listed subsidiaries of China’s state-owned oil conglomerates are reviving their investment strategies, signaling their intention to spend more money to develop domestic oil and gas fields while seeking to acquire overseas assets; 15/05/2018 – Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery starts construction for bio-diesel blending

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 343.28 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

