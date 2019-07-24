Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 484,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 6.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $296.97. About 1.83M shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.79M market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 527,885 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.39 million for 3.42 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Comm has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 246 shares. Towle And has 1.56 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 45,285 shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Management has invested 0.73% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 20,900 are owned by Ironwood Limited Com. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 38,000 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 611 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 18,226 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Johnson Fincl Group Inc owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 100 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd reported 37,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 144 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 30,969 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 300,000 shares to 813,000 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F. $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Schneider David. Another trade for 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M was made by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.