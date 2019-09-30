Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped Its Position by $734,320; As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lowered by $54.23 Million Its Stake

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 275,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 646,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.67M, down from 921,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $198.41. About 278,790 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $252.77. About 644,634 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.84 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 521,316 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $154.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 149,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Essex Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 346 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 9,022 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Co invested in 559,043 shares. Veritable Lp has 11,493 shares. Group stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brown Advisory Llc owns 5,704 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Comm Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 51,974 shares. 72,252 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co. 57,137 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Motco stated it has 188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 118,294 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.05% or 33,081 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Key Takeaways From Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone: Target Hit, Now I’m Cautious – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 567 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.17% or 8,290 shares in its portfolio. Advent Ma reported 0.21% stake. Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 856,270 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 1,535 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cap Glob Investors has invested 0.59% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% or 53,649 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,070 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP accumulated 110,372 shares. Geode Mgmt holds 0.11% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 2.99% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 38,212 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt has 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 49,041 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.41% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 16 shares.