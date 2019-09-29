Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Boosted Its Position by $734,320 as Stock Rose; Hbk Investments LP Decreased Holding in Intuit (INTU) as Stock Value Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 23,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 3,398 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 851,860 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rgm Capital has 6.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 310,291 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 16,357 shares stake. Central Asset Investments And Management Holdings (Hk) Limited invested in 6.7% or 7,545 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 600,782 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has 0.27% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2.20 million shares. Creative Planning accumulated 8,902 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Co holds 3,150 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 130,629 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 728 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,468 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 121,393 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. 2,400 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Scout Invs reported 204,120 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 90,073 shares stake. Susquehanna International Grp Llp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,305 shares to 44,178 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 3,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,680 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 60,734 shares to 132,192 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (Call).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.