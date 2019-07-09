Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Lowered Stake by $1.86 Million; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Boosted Stake in Thor Inds Com (THO) by $417,260

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $298.02. About 1.32M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 130.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 5,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 688,420 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Com accumulated 9,574 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 116,415 shares. 701,600 were accumulated by Rech Glob Invsts. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Pennsylvania-based Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.89% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Prudential holds 486,085 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 22 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 36,542 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 50 shares. Invesco Limited has 319,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt reported 5,320 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares to 3,420 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,828 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,932 shares to 146,083 shares, valued at $18.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David. On Friday, February 1 the insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million.

