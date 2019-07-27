Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed Its Position by $1.31 Million as Stock Rose; Sound Shore Management Trimmed Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $31.93 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 651,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.87 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.44M, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 19,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.63 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. The insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 134,301 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $120.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tanaka Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.16% or 1.16 million shares. Psagot Invest House reported 2,521 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,200 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 4,100 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.28% or 953,654 shares. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,988 shares. City Company reported 806 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Soros Fund Lc reported 1.20M shares stake. State Street holds 65.16M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 4.09 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.11 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 51,394 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of stock or 7,397 shares. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of stock or 6,884 shares. On Monday, February 11 LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 22,000 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 33,449 shares to 115,470 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 332,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp owns 3,722 shares. New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,306 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Arrow Fin has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seatown Pte has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Citadel Advsrs Llc accumulated 509,197 shares. Shell Asset owns 10,882 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,357 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc reported 54,483 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 14,338 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs reported 0.43% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.18 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company stated it has 113,600 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Company Il reported 3,139 shares.