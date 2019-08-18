Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Parkwood Upped Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Sprint (Put) (S) Stake by $1.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 8.29M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 06/03/2018 LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 13/03/2018 – IGEN Networks’ Nimbo Tracking Joins Sprint IoT Factory to Expand Access to Automotive Dealerships; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Executive Transition Expected to Occur on or Before May 31; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT CEO COMMENTS ON POSSIBLE DIVESTITURES AS DEAL CONDITION; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Deutsche Telekom at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Sprint US Acquisition

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Ltd Llc reported 11,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading holds 677,906 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.01M shares. Ota Gru LP reported 120,754 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp reported 0.02% stake. 14,828 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 0.11% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg reported 2.77 million shares stake. Toth Advisory stated it has 400 shares. 10,153 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 394 are owned by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 6,319 shares to 66,027 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 14,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,694 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).