Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Parkwood Has Increased Its Holding by $408,114; American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 4.06 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $261.53. About 690,820 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited, Texas-based fund reported 349,880 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 33,372 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.21% or 306,910 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Goodhaven Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.58% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 216,575 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 8,011 shares. Glendon Capital Management Lp invested in 135,798 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 52,376 shares. Axa reported 8,769 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 45 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 53,697 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 0.03% or 39,567 shares. Conning has 6,882 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 167,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 23,222 are owned by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Pnc Fincl Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,947 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.46% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 5,044 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 16,152 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 0.47% or 13.02 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd has 2,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 215,107 shares. Glynn Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 199,667 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 832 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,315 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 101,098 shares to 142,273 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 7,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,033 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

