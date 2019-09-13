Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Cut Holding by $326,334; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Upped Its Position by $308,000

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200,000, down from 1,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.05. About 141,980 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 561,479 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,000 are owned by Alkeon Capital Management Lc. Zweig holds 1.61% or 61,548 shares. Advent Corp Ma owns 17,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,920 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,004 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset stated it has 9,325 shares. Bamco holds 23,843 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Pier Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nippon Life Americas Inc has 0.22% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,770 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 44,331 shares. 261,777 were reported by Raymond James Assocs. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 6,117 shares to 21,153 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 17,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 352.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset has 0.26% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Everence Management Inc reported 25,781 shares stake. Stifel Financial has 3.40M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 361,729 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Llc stated it has 4.53% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Steadfast Capital Mgmt LP has invested 3.86% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 171,313 shares. 545,918 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Co. Axa holds 34,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Co Ca holds 18,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 46,683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 609,569 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Paragon Cap Management Lc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 37,956 are owned by Verity Verity Lc.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48,000 shares to 322,202 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,400 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20.

