Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Miura Global Management Has Lowered Position; American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $476,160 as Market Valuation Declined

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $258.98. About 1.21 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 4.14M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 24,000 shares to 724,000 shares, valued at $69.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,413 shares. 2,992 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.39% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 24,663 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Smithfield Tru Com accumulated 0.01% or 393 shares. State Street stated it has 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glenmede Tru Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,584 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). United Asset Strategies reported 1,893 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Qs owns 1,700 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 30,508 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.82 million for 359.69 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. 2,500 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $65,844. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest holds 186,968 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP has 0.12% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 153,240 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Bk holds 7,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 4,000 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communications Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). City Holdg holds 13,270 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gendell Jeffrey L reported 893,300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Morgan Stanley owns 1.46M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Company reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 91,693 shares. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.26% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

