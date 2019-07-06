Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder M&T Bank Has Raised Its Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 1,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 28,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 784,828 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 14,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 862,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.79M, down from 876,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $856.61M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 261,175 shares to 956,511 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,719 shares to 65,753 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 8,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,329 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.