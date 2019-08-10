Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; Modera Wealth Management Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Has Decreased by $329,394 as Valuation Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,865 shares to 228,922 shares, valued at $43.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 254 shares. Selway Asset Management invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability owns 22,649 shares. Wafra Inc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,110 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 1.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 131,171 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 162,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Conestoga Cap Lc owns 3,274 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,497 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa invested in 1.14% or 108,948 shares. 634,694 are owned by Comerica Financial Bank. Kepos Cap Lp holds 48,117 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt Inc invested in 161,170 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,286 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP accumulated 1,163 shares. Agf holds 258,769 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Aravt Glob Ltd Liability stated it has 134,000 shares or 5.23% of all its holdings. 538,785 were accumulated by Charles Schwab. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,190 shares. D E Shaw & has 4,610 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers owns 1,724 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 14 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 0.09% or 86,492 shares. Next Century Growth stated it has 9,527 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 246 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69M shares, valued at $3.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.