Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed Its Holding; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Rose, Telemark Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 2,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 31,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $268.52. About 1.14M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 19,777 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc accumulated 40,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 274,070 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 636,772 shares. Geode Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 2.81% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 3.17 million shares. Northern Trust reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.47 million shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Firsthand Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Rbf Capital Limited Co reported 60,845 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 41,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0% or 35,137 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 372.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,997 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2,806 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Com has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,982 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.29% or 4,955 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.29% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 12,067 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 225,140 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Company Ny has 2,245 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 311,692 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus owns 641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Geode Cap Lc invested in 0.11% or 1.71M shares.