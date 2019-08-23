Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $907,740; Redwood Capital Management Has Increased Stake in United Nat Foods (UNFI) as Market Value Declined

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $264.54. About 1.97M shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 390,730 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.98 million shares. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 730,700 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Na reported 4,388 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny holds 203,938 shares. Nicholas Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,136 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Ny has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bamco Ny reported 26,551 shares stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.13% or 245,274 shares. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 16,580 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 19 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. Cahill Advsrs reported 845 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Scge Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 613,000 shares for 9.42% of their portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,050 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 246,000 shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $411.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).