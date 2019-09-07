Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $14.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Mdlz (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lowered Its Position by $7.96 Million

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ivv (IVV) by 41,064 shares to 44,541 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 375,662 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.04% or 3,820 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 32,050 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,528 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 51,394 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Maverick Cap, Texas-based fund reported 13,130 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 5,144 shares. Tremblant holds 3.57% or 1.23 million shares. Patten And Patten Tn has 7,271 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ledyard Comml Bank owns 11,120 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 508,034 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 73,818 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78M for 365.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.