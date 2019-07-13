Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose While Connable Office Has Lowered Its Holding

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 106.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 6,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,939 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 38,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24M shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares to 19,233 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,090 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $38.57 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M on Thursday, February 7. Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. $6.17M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. Desai Chirantan Jitendra also sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Tuesday, February 12. $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.11% or 8,240 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% or 48,661 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 538,785 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.15% or 22,100 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bluemountain Cap Management accumulated 0% or 1,252 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 519,113 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,997 shares. Ftb reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mariner Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 11,657 shares. Navellier Associates holds 24,426 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Voya Invest Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 51,913 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 33,850 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 214 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32M for 30.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.