Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $5.27 Million; Clean Yield Group Trimmed Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) as Stock Value Rose

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 6,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 29,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.72. About 422,213 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $260.31. About 544,619 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0.48% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3.63M shares. Praesidium Inv Management Communication Ltd Com accumulated 625,947 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Kentucky-based Hl Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Night Owl Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 4.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,386 shares stake. 6,000 were reported by Telemus Capital Lc. Mngmt Assoc accumulated 0.92% or 2,400 shares. Essex Fin Svcs Inc has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aravt Glob Ltd Liability reported 5.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pnc Service Grp invested in 0.02% or 63,947 shares. Agf Inc reported 0.72% stake. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 113,117 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 53,600 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.25% or 823,798 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 20,156 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 24,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.1% or 52,100 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited reported 29,100 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.04% or 200 shares in its portfolio. 8,845 are owned by Overbrook Corp. Smith Moore And Com has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,920 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,700 shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.36M shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd reported 1,312 shares stake. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.07% or 77,470 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm stated it has 10.54 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Numerixs Tech holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,812 shares.