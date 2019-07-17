Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Position; Spinnaker Trust Increased Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Price Rose

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 50,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 2.75 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $295.5. About 1.14 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million. Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of stock or 7,750 shares. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.16% or 249,808 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Limited reported 380 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 2,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Champlain Partners Ltd Liability holds 342,305 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl owns 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 945,379 shares. Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bamco Ny holds 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 26,551 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 203,446 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cordasco Network holds 215 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.3% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Axa has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 300 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Mercantile Tru Communications owns 4,955 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28 million shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $116.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group owns 1.41 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 31,282 shares. South Texas Money Ltd has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Harvey Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 54,200 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.34M shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Intll Grp Inc reported 378,330 shares. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smith Moore has 6,454 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested in 1,028 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 55,000 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 50,930 shares. City Tru Fl reported 1.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

