Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 142,239 shares to 28,586 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,730 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.19% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,308 shares. Fernwood Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,382 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Mngmt Com accumulated 29,485 shares. West Chester Capital has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meyer Handelman reported 120,774 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Bollard Gru Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 6,520 shares. First Natl Bank Trust reported 1.4% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc reported 1,898 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Daiwa Sb Invests invested in 51,130 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 181,558 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 3,004 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 279.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,753 shares to 174,353 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.