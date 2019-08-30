Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Banbury Partners Lifted Position by $4.16 Million as Stock Rose; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, Fiduciary Counselling Upped Its Position

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 462,767 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $262.73. About 289,071 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 50,000 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 4,388 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 3.36% or 44,888 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Miura Glob Mngmt Lc reported 150,000 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Crestwood Capital Mgmt Lp holds 6.78% or 48,600 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 3.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Federated Invsts Pa holds 1.24M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Tcw Gp owns 1.09M shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 397,627 are held by Sarasin And Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Raymond James holds 0.09% or 86,492 shares in its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset LP stated it has 5.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares to 381,174 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marathon Capital invested 0.7% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teachers Annuity Association Of America holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 697,839 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.62% or 203,250 shares. Atria Invs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stevens First Principles Inv invested in 240,927 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 142,473 shares. Csat Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 635 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 4.32M shares. Stadion Money Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 31,148 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Com Il stated it has 12,680 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 5,158 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.31% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.93M shares. Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 28,782 shares. Montgomery Mgmt Inc holds 0.72% or 61,046 shares.