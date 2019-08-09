Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Archon Partners Increased Position by $4.08 Million; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Decreased Its Mercer International Sbi (MERC) Position by $1.82 Million as Stock Declined

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 1.61M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 16.34M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75M, down from 16.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 402,232 shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.53 million activity. $5.06M worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 231,874 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scotia Cap Incorporated accumulated 6,319 shares. 15,000 were reported by Tributary Cap Limited Company. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Smithfield has 449 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,053 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associates Inc accumulated 24,426 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 46,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Com invested in 0.56% or 1,919 shares. Capital New York holds 0.92% or 2,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 142,000 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 32,990 shares.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.