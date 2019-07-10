Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Archon Partners Has Increased Its Position by $4.08 Million as Stock Rose; Starboard Value LP Increases Position in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 76,431 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.05. About 523,365 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,031 shares. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63 million on Friday, February 1. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F. The insider Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seatown Holdg Pte Limited owns 4,177 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.08% or 528,387 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Creative Planning reported 11,109 shares. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Northern Tru holds 0.07% or 1.09 million shares. Cipher Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,130 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 16 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested in 845 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,252 shares. Qci Asset Inc has 1.61% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 66,323 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omni Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 202,591 shares. 728,175 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt Inc. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 3,732 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Kestrel Mgmt Corporation holds 112,875 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 34,305 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 23,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13D Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.94% or 150,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 25,389 shares. American Intl Group holds 0% or 18,280 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bluemountain Cap Llc owns 241 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 65,069 shares.