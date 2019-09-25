Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose While Jag Capital Management Has Lifted by $5.39 Million Its Position; Toro Co (TTC) Holder Us Bancorp De Has Trimmed Its Position

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 19,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 93,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69M, up from 73,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $252.76. About 1.65 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 232,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.99 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 141,375 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Company reported 834 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 805 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,108 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com reported 13,116 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 412,900 shares. Banbury Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 97,913 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 299,001 shares. Navellier Inc owns 24,104 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank owns 588,300 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 15,309 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,063 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 122 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.79% or 15,613 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 23,384 shares to 23,739 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,420 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04 million for 39.61 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Com owns 137,514 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has invested 0.04% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Principal Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 486,564 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability reported 71,552 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co reported 94,104 shares stake. Howe Rusling Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 120 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 12,400 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Tci Wealth has invested 0.08% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 13,571 shares. 11,540 are owned by Northcoast Asset Ltd. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Alps Incorporated holds 0% or 5,654 shares. World Asset holds 0.02% or 6,919 shares in its portfolio.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Etf (CIU) by 10,398 shares to 613,320 shares, valued at $34.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corp.