Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose While Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Cut by $14.49 Million Its Position; Nokia (NOK) Market Value Rose While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Position by $4.00 Million

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $254.68. About 2.86M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 11.84 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 27/03/2018 – Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Following Nokia Share Buys, Nokia Corresponds to 11% of Solidium’s Equity Investments, Totalling EUR8.4B; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.54 million for 353.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.3% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jericho Capital Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 545,642 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 5 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc invested in 0% or 7,687 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.26% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Shine Advisory Services reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). United Kingdom-based Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 203,446 shares. 2,100 are owned by Qs Investors Lc. Asset Management One Communication Limited holds 0.14% or 103,188 shares. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 79,055 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Guardian holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% stake.

