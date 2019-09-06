Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose While Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Position by $4.81 Million; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Valuation Declined, Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.95 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 19,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 368,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.87M, down from 388,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.62. About 2.04 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 23,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.06 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 3.58M shares traded or 52.97% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78 million for 374.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl invested in 535 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1,310 shares. Allstate has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.11% or 83,196 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Circle Invsts reported 358,156 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 730,700 shares. The Virginia-based Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 5.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Driehaus Capital Ltd Company invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.08% stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 19,247 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parkside Bancshares And Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natl Bank Of America De holds 1.61M shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 14,800 shares to 58,400 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic N.V..

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 313,942 shares to 351,733 shares, valued at $32.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 48 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Axa accumulated 908,307 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 153,451 shares. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 3,457 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.82% or 837,074 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested in 0% or 8,045 shares. Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 47,471 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 14,945 shares in its portfolio. 39,400 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.03 million shares. Hartline Corp accumulated 18,675 shares. Veritable LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $306.60 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.