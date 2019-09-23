Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Lifted Its Position; As Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Share Price Rose, Holder Continental Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $268.39. About 748,398 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 898.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 288,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 320,366 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 571,954 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 19/04/2018 – In Theaters This Fall, Brookdale’s Hugely Popular “Celebrate Aging Film Festival”; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKD); 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Da Davidson accumulated 845 shares. Kornitzer Ks owns 0.59% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 120,837 shares. Mariner reported 11,872 shares. Wagner Bowman invested in 930 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,166 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.26% or 119,401 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 1,051 shares. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Limited Co has 354,005 shares. Cap World Invsts has 9.84M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. 310,473 were reported by Columbus Circle Investors. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability reported 20,000 shares stake. 6 are owned by Architects Incorporated. Hanseatic Management Service holds 2.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,169 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Ny, New York-based fund reported 2,045 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3,400 shares to 30,255 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 159,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,618 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I by 41,156 shares to 159,957 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $61,214 activity.