Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose While Cibc Asset Management Lifted Stake; As Advance Auto Parts Com (AAP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Decreased by $8.63 Million Its Holding

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 320.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 21,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 28,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 6,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $250.96. About 1.35 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (AAP) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 56,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 14,094 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 70,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $160.98. About 266,255 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34,622 shares to 294,973 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 13,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,273 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.62% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,650 were accumulated by Fiduciary. 1,863 are held by Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Inc has 0.27% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fincl Counselors Inc holds 6,953 shares. Glenmede Na owns 10,584 shares. Hanseatic Management Ser stated it has 7,169 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 2,992 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd owns 79,266 shares. Global Invsts owns 0.59% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6.80M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 204,248 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 18,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru owns 834 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has 0.68% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Parkside Comml Bank stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,600 were reported by Andra Ap. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nwq Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 266,132 shares. Prescott Group Cap Limited Co reported 0.63% stake. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 208,900 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 8,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Vident Advisory Limited Company holds 8,421 shares. Qs Lc invested in 0.03% or 17,462 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 3,341 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc invested in 2,083 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc Com (NYSE:CMA) by 13,307 shares to 188,396 shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 24,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.