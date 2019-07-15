Servicenow (NOW) Position Lifted by Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc; Bank Of Italy Has Lifted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position by $7.57 Million as Stock Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 625,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.29M, up from 613,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $300.42. About 395,670 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 507,049 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology MLCCs Now Available With Reduced Lead Times – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.13% or 271,363 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 46,050 shares. Banbury Partners Limited Liability has invested 6.54% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Strategic Limited Com owns 1,645 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Marvin And Palmer Assoc Incorporated holds 21,045 shares or 4.04% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Korea Invest Corporation reported 302,800 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0.08% or 1.20M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 52,411 shares. Qs Ltd holds 2,100 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 32,283 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 249,808 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 561 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $38.57 million activity. On Friday, February 1 CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 100,000 shares. Another trade for 32,500 shares valued at $6.17 million was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71 million. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7.