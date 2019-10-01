Servicenow (NOW) Position Held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Holding In Oracle (ORCL) Was Has Upped

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.85. About 1.16M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 17,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.34M, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 16.73 million shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge slides after regulator’s Mainline ruling – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canopy Growth: The Frankenstein Cannabis Company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 3,825 shares to 57,680 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,544 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated invested in 2,170 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp stated it has 110,372 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Voya Lc reported 21,551 shares. Scge Lp invested 8.41% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 49,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De owns 204,099 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 303,069 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp reported 4,770 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,860 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,223 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.84% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W & Communication New York owns 0.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,945 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 23,795 shares. Wade G W Inc owns 11,799 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,252 shares. Hanson And Doremus stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Etrade Cap Management Lc accumulated 78,495 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest accumulated 2.28% or 63,174 shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt reported 7.97M shares. Foyston Gordon Payne invested in 2.75% or 259,179 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northpointe Cap Llc invested in 55,909 shares. South Dakota Council owns 608,328 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 622,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & Co has invested 1.86% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).