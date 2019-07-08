Servicenow (NOW) Position Held by Archon Partners Llc; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Position in Chevron (CVX) Has Upped by $653,868 as Market Value Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $291.14. About 224,004 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $123.83. About 471,574 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of stock or 6,884 shares. On Monday, January 14 Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $381,564 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,031 shares. Shares for $6.17M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.05% or 46,941 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 397,627 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 38,609 shares. Aravt Global Ltd holds 134,000 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 641 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,086 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited holds 0.05% or 2,212 shares. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada stated it has 5,398 shares. 171,175 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 150 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.15% or 24,399 shares. Blair William And Communication Il stated it has 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48,490 shares to 79,910 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.99% or 249,160 shares. Moreover, Birmingham Management Al has 3.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 55,400 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company owns 15,030 shares. 2,528 were accumulated by Poplar Forest Cap. Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc holds 62,752 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,164 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 12,629 shares. 4.74 million are owned by Pnc Svcs Group. Numerixs Tech stated it has 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stonebridge Limited Company has invested 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Connecticut-based Northeast Finance Consultants has invested 1.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 87,670 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 2,798 shares. Gibson Limited accumulated 2,539 shares. Autus Asset Lc invested in 1.32% or 65,174 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9,094 shares to 62,301 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,653 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

