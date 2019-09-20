Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose While Allen Investment Management Lowered by $517,038 Its Holding; Ctrip Com Intl LTD American De (CTRP) Shares Declined While Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.71 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 204,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.08 million, down from 206,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $268.66. About 419,774 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (CTRP) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 75,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 116,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.63% stake. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,362 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 302,621 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 120,837 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 845 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company stated it has 325 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,300 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Diversified Tru Communications holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,683 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp has 4.64 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 4,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Glaxis Cap Limited Com has 9.27% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,200 shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 0.73% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 961 shares to 8,361 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $34.12 million for 373.14 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.