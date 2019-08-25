Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose While Dragoneer Investment Group Has Cut Holding; Scopia Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Prothena Plc (PRTA) by $48.22 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.61 million shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 184,068 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Prothena; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA fails NEOD001 trial, shares -60%. Our original report at; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysis; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.19% stake. Macquarie Group reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Crestwood Cap LP holds 6.78% or 48,600 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 1.18 million shares. Miura Management Limited Liability invested in 150,000 shares or 6.33% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 38,609 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,610 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.64% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Personal Cap stated it has 3,170 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 8,526 shares. The Michigan-based Exchange Capital Management has invested 0.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Korea Invest stated it has 0.34% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 5,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.11% or 8,240 shares.

