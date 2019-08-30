Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; 13D Management Has Lifted Terex New (TEX) Holding

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 174,069 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $258.79. About 962,654 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. The insider HENRY BRIAN J bought 103 shares worth $3,443. SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $19,128 worth of stock or 572 shares. $34.69M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Terex (TEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Nypost.com which released: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chaparral Energy: No Longer Overvalued After Stock Plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares to 127,569 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.