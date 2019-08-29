Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose While Archon Partners Has Lifted by $4.08 Million Its Position; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Upped Its Stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) as Stock Price Were Volatile

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $260.32. About 1.55 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 62.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 53,597 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 138,762 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 85,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 59,278 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MCR shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 10.25 million shares or 10.62% less from 11.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Citigroup reported 5,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,115 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Carroll Assocs holds 1,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Warren Averett Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 214,761 shares. 119,913 are held by Wolverine Asset Management Lc. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Lpl Fin Lc holds 77,372 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLH) by 6,482 shares to 39,695 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 7,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,033 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48,490 shares to 79,910 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 23,818 shares stake. Prudential Fin owns 10,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Sterling Management Limited Com has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 1,122 shares. Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aravt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 134,000 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 14,210 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.46% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 404,089 are held by Rgm Capital Ltd Liability Co. The California-based Grassi Invest Mngmt has invested 1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 46,941 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc reported 0.78% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.32% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scharf Investments Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Salem Counselors Inc invested in 0% or 196 shares.