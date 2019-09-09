Servicenow (NOW) Holding Maintained by Archon Partners Llc; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Price Declined, Mathes Company Has Lowered Holding by $338,100

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $254.61. About 2.70M shares traded or 64.72% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 1.95M shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

