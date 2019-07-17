Servicenow (NOW) Holding Held by Fmr Llc; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lifted Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Position by $2.51 Million

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 563,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.29M, up from 617,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $299.52. About 454,350 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 172,486 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 0% or 35 shares. 2,616 are held by Greenleaf. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.3% or 42,200 shares. Qs Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 123,731 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 371,191 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.05% or 52,423 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Charter Company invested in 2,556 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reaves W H & Inc stated it has 5.33% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,554 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.09% or 295,557 shares. 4,805 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider ANDERSON GERARD M sold $1.31M.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 53,240 shares to 32,940 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,262 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,122 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 561 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi invested in 50,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Virginia-based Sands Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 4.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dana Inc reported 2,188 shares stake. Regions Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Piedmont Invest Advisors has 12,966 shares. Dsc Lp has 1,163 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1.59% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 225,140 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 641 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.74% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3.04M shares. Jag Capital Ltd Co holds 2.97% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 73,885 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 679,629 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $314.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) by 2.81M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,276 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).