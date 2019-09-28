Servicenow (NOW) Holding Held by Barometer Capital Management Inc; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Lowered Holding by $350,784 as Stock Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 1,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 19,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 18,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 9,973 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 11,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.09 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc has 39,537 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 518 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Llc. Appleton Prns Ma reported 6,411 shares stake. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 6,160 shares stake. Anderson Hoagland owns 9,973 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 4,734 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 464,703 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na accumulated 296,441 shares. 364,741 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Kj Harrison And Prtn accumulated 4,900 shares. E&G LP reported 3,245 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 195,021 shares. National Bank holds 0.06% or 2,962 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force deployment – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Providing Next Batch of Radar Warning Receivers for Air Force Tankers – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 20,825 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 7,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,767 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.