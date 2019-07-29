Servicenow (NOW) Holding Has Lifted by Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $5.06 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 625,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.29 million, up from 613,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 27,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,626 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.66M, down from 453,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential Pcl has 6,900 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 109 shares. Stifel Corp owns 43,520 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp stated it has 3,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Associated Banc stated it has 55,941 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 196 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.42% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 686,006 shares. Moreover, Css Lc Il has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,139 shares. Pension Service holds 0.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 198,458 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 389,904 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sigma Planning has 1,286 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.01% or 1,238 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 246 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. Shares for $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. $22.01 million worth of stock was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Schneider David.