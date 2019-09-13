Servicenow (NOW) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $4.18 Million as Market Value Rose; As Bank Of America (BAC) Shares Rose, Holder Maryland Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.75 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $255.13. About 233,820 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 98,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 297,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, down from 396,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 25.58M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel holds 0.04% or 55,259 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Old Natl Bank In owns 1,561 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 8,299 shares. Navellier And owns 24,104 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Products Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lone Pine Ltd Com holds 2.24% or 1.31M shares. Inverness Counsel Lc, New York-based fund reported 121,393 shares. Moreover, Dorsal Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 400,000 shares. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 21,916 shares. Night Owl Capital Limited Liability stated it has 4.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cannell Peter B stated it has 2,170 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.21M shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3,400 shares to 30,255 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,524 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.