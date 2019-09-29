Servicenow (NOW) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.18 Million; As Dte Energy Company (DTE) Shares Rose, Holder Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Company (DTE) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 729,994 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il has invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Charter reported 2,556 shares stake. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsr has 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 801 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 170,192 shares. 14,946 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 272,300 were reported by Nomura Holdings. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 0.1% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 7,009 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 819,528 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 274,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,949 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 810,222 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsr Limited holds 16,863 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. World Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 12,345 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc by 67,000 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EUFN) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94M for 16.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $448,273 activity. Shares for $199,733 were bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, September 5.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares to 65,678 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,592 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).