Servicenow (NOW) Holder Sigma Planning Has Raised Its Stake by $3.16 Million; Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Valuation Declined While Virtu Financial Has Upped by $308,592 Its Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 51.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 51,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 152,262 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 100,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 17.47 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 897.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 11,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 1,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $9.5 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 1.48 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 26,913 shares to 163,283 shares, valued at $31.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 14,648 shares to 15,664 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.