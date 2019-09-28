Servicenow (NOW) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Its Position; As Utah Med Prods (UTMD) Stock Rose, Ancora Advisors Upped Stake by $2.70 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (UTMD) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 28,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The hedge fund held 91,178 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, up from 62,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Utah Med Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96. About 16,700 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,305 shares to 44,178 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,544 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold UTMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 2.64 million shares or 0.44% less from 2.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,034 shares to 11,432 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exantas Capital Corp by 116,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,051 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc Reit.