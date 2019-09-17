Servicenow (NOW) Holder Marsico Capital Management Lifted Stake by $6.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Rbf Capital Upped Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Shares Declined

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 110.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 23,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 21,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $262.23. About 626,811 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 128,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $178.58. About 3.70M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 42,030 shares to 107,970 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 41,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,475 shares to 266,932 shares, valued at $55.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 12,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,990 shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Redwood Investments Limited Liability stated it has 13,241 shares. Scge Mgmt Lp holds 613,000 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.56% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Invsts owns 3.42M shares. Cim Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,328 shares. Natl Asset holds 4,041 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv invested in 150 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc owns 1,707 shares. Franklin Res owns 3.36M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. M&T Bank invested in 0.04% or 30,508 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 17,767 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.29% or 10,452 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp stated it has 1,578 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Scott Selber accumulated 10,526 shares or 1.45% of the stock.