Servicenow (NOW) Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Lagoda Investment Management LP Cut Its Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $857,166

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,667 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22 million, down from 218,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 548,715 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

