Servicenow (NOW) Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Lowered Position by $14.49 Million as Valuation Rose; Cme Group (CME) Position Boosted by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 279.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 33,850 shares. Regions Fincl reported 535 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 100 shares. Allen Investment Llc owns 1.59% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 206,135 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.13% or 245,274 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd accumulated 3,088 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,373 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 6,270 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.34% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 509,197 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CME) 2.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.