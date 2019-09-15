Servicenow (NOW) Holder Eagle Asset Management Upped Stake by $12.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Exxon (XOM) Position as Share Price Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 45,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 624,473 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.46M, up from 579,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 83,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 89,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson by 52,329 shares to 83,208 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 186,997 shares. Amer Research And Management reported 3.19% stake. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schwerin Boyle Inc has 2.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 373,060 shares. Amg Tru Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,328 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 1.34 million shares. 15,260 are held by Eos L P. Cadinha Co reported 21,517 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Asset Management holds 0.22% or 4,185 shares in its portfolio. Garde Capital stated it has 5,977 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 195,342 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1.91M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Stone Run Capital Limited Company reported 4,579 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23,216 shares to 48,169 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,661 shares, and cut its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 1,148 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 14,000 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi stated it has 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% stake. Aravt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.75% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Allstate Corp stated it has 11,604 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Lp stated it has 1.23% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,659 were accumulated by Davenport & Limited. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 14,006 shares. Churchill reported 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 148,930 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 122,546 shares or 5.1% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 0.03% stake.